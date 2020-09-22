Xbox Series S is now available for pre-orders in India via Amazon.in & Flipkart. The console is listed on both e-commerce websites with a price tag of Rs 34,990. Xbox Series family will be launched in India on November 10, 2020. Xbox Series X was also available today for pre-orders. With the Series S, Amazon India reveals that the Xbox Series S will be delivered by November 12, 2020, which is two days after the official global launch date. Customers who are interested in Pre-ordering Xbox Series X can sign up to be notified on the respective e-commerce platforms if the stock returns. Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S India Prices Announced, Pre-Orders to Commence From September 22, 2020.

The Series S gaming console is listed with no-cost EMI for three or six months on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank & Bank of Baroda, 10-day replacement policy & a one-year warranty on Series S. On the other hand, Flipkart states expect delivery by November 14, 2020, which is four days after the official Xbox Series S launch. Customers can pre-order the Series S console via Flipkart with 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank credit cards, Rs 200 off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card & more.

Xbox Series S (Photo Credits; Xbox )

Xbox Series S will come with 8GB of RAM & 512GB of storage expandable up to 1TB via an expansion card. It will also get a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU & custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S (Photo Credits: Xbox)

On the other side, Xbox Series X will arrive with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD, custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU & custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU. Xbox Series S is lining up for full-HD TVs. Microsoft recently revealed that the console can scale games up to 4K with an in-built hardware scaler.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).