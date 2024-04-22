New Delhi, April 22: Google Chat has introduced a new feature to integrate with other major communication tools, namely Microsoft Teams and Slack. The new feature from Google Chat is expected to reduce communication barriers, allowing users a more streamlined workflow among teams that use different platforms with the help of Mio. It is a platform that allows for a more streamlined communication experience between users of different chat platforms.

With the ability to connect Google Chat, Microsoft Teams and Slack, users can now benefit from a more seamless experience and is also expected to make workplace collaboration more efficient. The integration means that messages can be sent between Google Chat and the other platforms without the need for switching apps, which will save time and reduce the hassle. Google Messages Parental Control Feature: Tech Giant Likely To Introduce Advanced Parental Controls for Safe Texting for Kids; Check Details.

As per a report of Times Now, Google Chat now works with Slack and Microsoft Team, an update that’s been eagerly anticipated by users of these platforms. This collaboration is a significant step forward in the tech community, as it brings together three of the most widely-used communication tools in the professional world. The seamless integration of Google Chat, Microsoft Teams and Slack is anticipated to help with better teamwork and project management.

How To Integrate Google Chat With Microsoft Teams?

Google has recently expanded access to the interoperability feature for all Google Workspace users. Previously, this feature was only available to a selected group of paying Google Workspace customers for beta testing since its initial announcement in August 2023. To utilise this integration, Workspace users are required to purchase a Mio license. VASA-1 Microsoft: Tech Giant Introduces New AI Model That Turns Images Into Realistic Speaking Videos, Access Currently Restricted; Check Details.

Mio is a specialised company that facilitates compatibility between Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, which will enable users to communicate seamlessly across different chat platforms. With the Mio license, users can securely share files, use emojis, edit or delete messages and initiate threaded conversations across these integrated platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).