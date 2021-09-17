The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be launched in India on September 29, 2021, the company smartphone maker officially announced via Twitter. It's worth noting that the handset made its European debut alongside the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro during an event earlier this week. It is essentially an upgraded version of the Mi 11 Lite that went official in India this June. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications, Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch.

The phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, Dolby Vision support, 5G connectivity, up to 256GB of built-in storage, and more. In Europe, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is offered in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The 𝘚𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘵 and 𝙇𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 5️⃣G Smartphone of 2021 is coming home, in a NEW avatar. We're bringing the all-new #Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G to India on 29th September. ♥️ & RT to spread the word. To know more:https://t.co/MowSx0nqxn #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G #SuperLite5GLoaded pic.twitter.com/R47AuGvcc2 — Xiaomi India - #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G is coming! (@XiaomiIndia) September 16, 2021

The base variant is priced at EUR 349 (around Rs 30,000), while the 8GB + 128GB version costs EUR 399 (around Rs 34,500). The company is yet to announce the price of the top-end 8GB + 256GB model. The Indian prices of the phone could be in line with the European prices, we might see some difference due to taxes levied on them.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The European-spec Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel also supports Dolby Vision and has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The phone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera module. It includes a 64MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP telemacro lens. Upfront, there is a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

