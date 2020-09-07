Xiaomi India officially launched the Mi smart TV 4A Horizon Edition. The new MI TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch will go on sale in India on September 11 through Flipkart, Mi.com & Mi Home whereas the 43-inch variant will be made available for sale on September 15, 2020, via Mi.com, Amazon.in & Mi Home . Xiaomi's new smart TV adds to the atmospherics of users' living room with an unassumingly elegant design. Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Xiaomi’s Launch Event.

Display-wise the new smart TV comes in two bezel-less display sizes - a 32-inch & a 43-inch. The 43-inch carries a FHD resolution whereas the 32-inch model comes with a HD resolution. The Mi TV 4A runs on Android TV based PatchWall operating system. PatchWall runs a deep search & extracts the content from different content partners & puts it in front of users to choose. On PatchWall, users can watch 7+ live news channels free right from their homescreen.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition gets more than 5,000 apps. The smart TV can be controlled with users voice & with the help of built-in Google Asssistant, users can control the smart TV, home devices & search for content. The new smart TV gets a unique kids mode with parental lock & safe universal search. With the 'One-Click Play, users can start streaming a live cricket match, live news or any VOD content directly from PatchWall.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The Mi TV Horizon Edition also gets Google's data Saver that can help to stream upto three times more on mobile hot-spot. The new TV also gets a 'Mi Quick Wake' mode that helps users to turn off & turn back the TV under less than 10 seconds. Users can connect multiple devices to the Horizon Edition TV, thanks to an array of selection of ports available at the back of the smart TV.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Both models of Horizon Edition smart TV come with a powerful 20W stereo speakers with DTS HD technology. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes powered by a 64-bit quad core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM & 8GB of internal storage. Coming to the pricing, Mi Horizon Edition TV 32-inch is priced at Rs 13,499 whereas the 43-inch model costs Rs 22,999.

