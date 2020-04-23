YouTube Android App Gets Improved Flex Mode Support in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

YouTube Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, April 23: Video streaming giant YouTube has started rolling out a new update for its Android app that brings improved support for the "Flex mode" available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. When folded at a right angle, the upper half will allow users to watch videos uninterrupted while one browse through YouTube independently on the lower half of the screen. Samsung promises that this mode is optimized for all sorts of YouTube video sizes and formats, though a typical 16:9 landscape video is clearly not that comfortable to look at. Google-Owned YouTube Reportedly Sees a 20.5 Percent Surge in Subscribers’ Base Amid the COVID-19 India Lockdown.

"For the past 10 years, the Samsung-Google partnership has been the driving force behind so many of this industry's most important innovations," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said in a statement. "Now, as we start a new decade, our partnership is more important than ever, as we work together to pioneer a new generation of breakthrough mobile experiences," Roh added.

Flex Mode is also handy for video calls and Google Duo has also gained similar support for the same. Video chats will appear in the top half of the screen (which also houses the front-facing camera), controls will appear on the bottom half.