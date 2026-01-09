Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to be launched in July 2026 (Photo Credits: X/@gadgettherapy20)

Mumbai, January 9: Samsung is reportedly finalising development on its next-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8), with a projected launch window for July 2026. Recent supply chain leaks and database listings suggest that the tech giant is prioritising a "crease-free" display and a larger battery to address long-standing user feedback. Spotted in the GSMA IMEI database under the codename "Q8," the device is expected to be the centrepiece of an expanded foldable lineup that could include a more experimental "Wide" variant to compete with upcoming rivals.

Expected Release Date and Pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung typically hosts its "Galaxy Unpacked" summer event in the second week of July, and 2026 is expected to follow this trend. Analysts predict an official announcement around July 8 or July 15, 2026, with the device hitting retail shelves globally by late July or early August. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications.

In terms of cost, early reports from South Korean outlets suggest Samsung will attempt to keep pricing stable despite rising component costs. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to start at approximately USD 1,999 (roughly INR 1,98,999), maintaining the premium positioning of its predecessor.

Breakthrough in 'Crease-Less' Display

The most significant engineering shift for the Fold 8 is the rumoured adoption of a new foldable OLED panel showcased at CES 2026. This display utilises a laser-drilled metal plate technology that significantly reduces surface tension at the hinge.

The result is a primary 8.2-inch screen that appears almost entirely flat when unfolded. This "crease-less" tech is reportedly more durable and is expected to be protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, offering superior scratch and drop resistance for the inner panel.

Lighter Build With a Larger 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung is reportedly attempting to make the Fold 8 both lighter and more powerful. Leaked specifications indicate a jump to a 5,000mAh battery, a notable increase from the 4,400mAh cell found in the Fold 7. Despite the larger battery, the device is tipped to weigh approximately 200 grams, making it nearly 15 grams lighter than the previous model and roughly 10% thinner. This would place the Fold 8 among the lightest book-style foldables on the market, rivalling the weight of many traditional "slab" smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Book6 Series Unveiled at CES 2026; Check Details.

Camera and Performance Upgrades

Under the hood, the Fold 8 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, optimised for the upcoming One UI 9 (Android 17) software. While the 200MP main camera is likely to return, significant upgrades are expected for the secondary sensors:

Ultrawide: A jump to a 50MP sensor (up from 12MP).

Telephoto: An upgraded 12MP sensor with 3x optical zoom and improved HDR processing.

S Pen: After its absence in some previous iterations, rumours suggest S Pen support will return as a standard feature to boost productivity.

A New 'Wide' Variant?

Interestingly, a third foldable model codenamed "H8" has appeared in regulatory databases. Industry insiders speculate this could be a "Galaxy Z Fold Wide" or "Ultra" model featuring a broader aspect ratio similar to a passport. This move is seen as a strategic preemptive strike against Apple’s long-rumoured entry into the foldable market.

