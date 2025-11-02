A viral video showing an Indian woman tearfully pleading with US police officers after being accused of shoplifting from a Target store has ignited debate online. The emotional clip, viewed millions of times, shows the woman apologising and insisting she had merely forgotten to pay for the items found with her. Folding her hands, she repeatedly said, “No sir, sorry. Please,” as officers instructed her to turn around. Despite her pleas, police informed her she would be taken to the station for formalities, which would take a few hours. She also requested to call her husband, but officers denied permission. The exact location and date of the incident remain unclear, as does the nature of the alleged stolen goods. Indian Woman Caught Shoplifting at Target Store in US, Police Bodycam Video Shows Her Emotional Breakdown During Arrest.

Indian Woman Cries as US Police Detain Her for Shoplifting

Another Indian female caught stealing in the US. They think crying will help them get away with it like it does in India 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/idVUMLmEa6 — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

