London: Indian-Origin Couple and Terminally Ill Child Die After Falling From Balcony of Their 36th-Floor Apartment, Mass Suicide Suspected

An Indian couple and their nine-year-old son died after falling from the balcony of their 36th-floor apartment in London, according to British media reports. The incident occurred on May 27 at the UNCLE residential tower block, where Rakesh Pai, 47, his wife Aditi Paralkar, 46, and their son Sid were found dead.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. While some reports have described the incident as a suspected suicide pact, officials have not publicly confirmed a cause, and friends of the family have disputed that characterisation. How a 23-Year Divorce Dispute in UK Ended With an INR 85 Crore Payout for an Indian-Origin Woman.

Indian Family of Three Found Dead After Fall From High-Rise Building

According to British media reports, the family's son, Sid, had been living with multiple serious health conditions that required constant care and support. Reports said he had a kidney-related illness and was unable to speak.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple may have acted after being told there were no further treatment options available for their son. However, those claims have not been independently confirmed by authorities. Friends and acquaintances have urged caution against drawing conclusions while the investigation remains ongoing. Hrishikesh Koloth Dies in Canada: Indian-Origin MMA Fighter Killed in Rare Bear Attack in Saskatchewan.

Neil Coyle, the Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, expressed sadness over the incident. “It’s a terrible tragedy. Just awful. Some constituents saw it happen. The suggestion was that the child was born in the UK with severe illnesses, which the police inferred contributed to their horrendous decision," he said.

Family's Journey Between Mumbai and London

According to multiple media reports, Pai and Paralkar moved from Mumbai to London during the 2000s. Pai worked as a financial consultant, while Paralkar held senior positions in the construction sector.

Reports indicate that Paralkar later devoted much of her time to caring for her son, including homeschooling him and managing his daily medical needs. A family friend told the Daily Mail that the responsibilities had become increasingly difficult to manage.

“Aditi had no family in the UK and also did a very demanding job, so it was very difficult for her to manage everything. It took a huge toll on her mental health, and I think it may have just got too much for her," the person said.

According to a report by Metro, the family returned to Mumbai about six years ago in search of additional treatment options for their son. The report stated that doctors ultimately informed them that no further treatment options were available. The extent to which medical circumstances may have influenced the events remains unclear, and investigators have not released any official findings regarding a motive.

Authorities have not announced a final determination regarding the deaths and continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. As the investigation proceeds, questions remain unanswered about what led to the tragedy. Family friends and local residents have described the deaths as a devastating loss, while officials continue gathering information before reaching conclusions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).