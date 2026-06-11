UK: Child Killer Was Stabbed More Than 30 Times by Fellow Inmates at HMP Wakefield

A child murderer was stabbed more than 30 times in his prison cell by fellow inmates at HMP Wakefield, a jury has heard. Three prisoners, 45-year-old Mark Fellows, 64-year-old David Taylor and 57-year-old Lee Newell, are standing trial over the death of 33-year-old Kyle Bevan, who was killed inside the prison on November 4 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the three defendants allegedly followed Bevan into his cell and emerged approximately four-and-a-half minutes later. Prosecutors claim Bevan was attacked with at least one weapon and suffered multiple stab wounds before being left in his bed, where he appeared to be asleep. UK Shocker: Police Officer Caught on Camera Receiving Oral S*x From Unidentified Woman in Shropshire, Arrested.

Opening the case, prosecutor Jason Pitter KC told jurors that the defendants had "violently killed" Bevan and left him "in such a way, he appeared to be asleep in his bed". Bevan's body was discovered during the following morning's roll call. The court heard that he had bled to death after sustaining stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Pitter said each of the defendants had participated in the killing and, "at the very least", encouraged one another during the attack. "He was stabbed and injured over 30 times, with at least one and probably more than one weapon," Pitter added. The prosecution further alleged that all three men shared the intention either to kill Bevan or cause him serious harm. UK Shocker: Woman Suffering From Depression Smothers Autistic Son to Death, Leaves ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Note Before Attempting Suicide in Essex; Arrested.

Evidence Presented to the Jury

The court heard that following the attack, the defendants appeared relaxed in each other's company. "You may consider there was something of a 'satisfied, job done' mood among the three men [after the attack]," Pitter told the jury.

"Certainly, they remained entirely comfortable with each other... notwithstanding what had occurred." According to the prosecution, an item of Fellows' clothing stained with blood was disposed of after the incident. Pitter also alleged that Newell had "blood physically on his hands".

"Metaphorically though, all three of them did," he added. Jurors were told that weapons were later found concealed inside a bottle of chilli sauce in Taylor's prison cell. While prosecutors acknowledged the weapons have not been directly linked to the killing, they argued the discovery showed Taylor had "easy access" to weapons.

Victim Was Serving Life Sentence

The court heard that many inmates at HMP Wakefield were classified as vulnerable prisoners, often because of the nature of their offences. Pitter said there was ongoing "tension" between vulnerable prisoners, commonly referred to as VPs, and other inmates within the prison population.

He also described instances of "bullying" directed at VPs, who often included prisoners convicted of offences considered to carry "particular moral repugnancy", such as s*xual offences or crimes against children. However, the prosecution said Bevan "kept himself to himself" and was not known to have any association with the defendants.

Bevan was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2023 of murdering two-year-old Lola James in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire. The child suffered what the court in that case described as "catastrophic" brain injuries during a "brutal" assault at her family home in July 2020.

Sentencing Bevan, Mr Justice Martin Griffiths described his actions as "an assertion of superiority over the only person he could feel superior to - a helpless child". Bevan was ordered to serve a minimum term of 28 years before becoming eligible for parole.

The jury was told that Bevan's death occurred less than a month after convicted paedophile singer Ian Watkins was fatally stabbed in the neck at the same prison. The trial of Fellows, Taylor and Newell continues at Leeds Crown Court.

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