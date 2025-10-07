Essex, October 7: In a shocking incident, a woman suffering from depression smothered her autistic child to death and later attempted suicide at their home in South Ockendon, Essex. The tragic case unfolded on December 15 when emergency services were called after the mother dialled 999, claiming she was about to overdose. Her husband, returning from work, discovered the lifeless body of five-year-old Lincoln Brookes. The mother, Claire Button, 35, was subsequently hospitalised and arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to The Mirror report, prosecutors told Basildon Crown Court that Claire Button allegedly left a note reading "DNR - do not resuscitate" beside her son's body. Another note reportedly stated, "He does not fit in the world and where he doesn’t fit I don’t either." The court heard that Lincoln, diagnosed with autism, was otherwise physically healthy and attended a mainstream school, enjoying his daily routine. UK Shocker: Indian Student Udkarsh Yadav Breaks Into Female Peer’s Room Using Faulty Keycard, Performs Sex Acts and Ejaculates on Her Teddy Bears and Bed Covers at Northumbria University; Convicted.

The Mirror report also highlighted that Button had previously been diagnosed with depression and had sought treatment at Basildon Hospital during the 2024 summer break. Her mother, who lived nearby and had trained as a caregiver, provided support in caring for Lincoln. Prosecutors said that school holiday breaks worsened her mental health, which may have contributed to her actions on the day of the tragedy. UK Shocker: Busy Watching Porn on Phone While Driving, Truck Driver Kills Man in Lancashire Crash; Sentenced to 10 Years (Watch Video).

Video footage presented in court showed Lincoln at a LIDL store the day before the incident, enjoying the automatic doors, and later being with his mother during a brief visit to her own mother. On December 15, Claire called emergency services, claiming she was about to overdose. Despite an immediate medical response, Lincoln was pronounced dead, and Claire was admitted to the hospital for treatment while being investigated for murder.

