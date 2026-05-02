Who Is Street Artist Banksy? All About the Man Behind Mystery London Statue

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The elusive street artist Banksy has officially claimed responsibility for a large mystery statue that recently appeared in St. James's, London, United Kingdom. The sculpture, which depicts a man in a business suit walking off a plinth while a large flag obscures his vision, was confirmed as an authentic work by the artist on April 30. The installation follows Banksy's long-standing tradition of placing provocative art in high-traffic public spaces to spark social and political commentary.

The 'Blinded' Sculpture in London and Its Symbolism

The artwork features a life-sized figure dressed in formal attire, frozen in a stride that takes him beyond the edge of his pedestal. A flag is draped over the figure's head, completely covering his eyes, which many art critics interpret as a critique of blind nationalism or the "blind" pursuit of corporate and political interests. Who Is Banksy? Top Theories About the Mystery Street Artist and How He Hides His 'Real' Identity.

Statue of the Flag-Blinded Man in London Created by Banksy

A man marching forward, blinded by a flag. It's Banksy’s new statue appeared overnight in London’s Waterloo Place. pic.twitter.com/s9J07eSPGK — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 1, 2026

Located in the heart of London, the piece has already drawn large crowds. As is typical with Banksy's outdoor installations, the sculpture was placed without prior notice or official permission, leading to questions regarding how such a substantial piece was installed in a high-security area of the capital.

Authentication via Pest Control

Banksy confirmed the work through his official authentication body, Pest Control Office. Established by the artist to handle sales and prevent copyright fraud, Pest Control is the only entity that can verify a piece as an "official" Banksy. Unlike his 2024 London wildlife murals - several of which were stolen or defaced within hours - this statue remains intact under public gaze. The artist's team has not yet commented on whether the piece is intended to be a permanent fixture or a temporary intervention.

Who Is Banksy? The Ongoing Mystery

Despite three decades of international fame, Banksy has successfully maintained his anonymity. He is believed to have been born in Bristol in the early 1970s and rose to prominence in the 1990s through a signature stencil style that allowed for rapid execution to avoid police detection. In March 2026, a Reuters investigation claimed to have identified the artist as Robin Gunningham, citing historic legal records from New York. However, those close to the artist, including his former manager Steve Lazarides, have dismissed these claims. Lazarides stated that the artist "legally changed his name decades ago" and that the identity Reuters is pursuing no longer exists in a legal sense.

A Career Defined by Subversion

Banksy's work frequently targets consumerism, war, and government overreach. His most famous stunts include:

Dismaland (2015): A "bemusement park" that satirised mainstream tourist attractions.

A "bemusement park" that satirised mainstream tourist attractions. The Shredded Painting (2018): His "Girl with Balloon" famously shredded itself seconds after being sold for over Euro 1 million at Sotheby’s.

His "Girl with Balloon" famously shredded itself seconds after being sold for over Euro 1 million at Sotheby’s. The Great British Spraycation (2021): A series of murals along the English coast addressing local culture and climate change.

At approximately 50 years old, the artist remains prolific. His recent work has shifted toward more direct political statements, including pieces focused on the war in Ukraine and the right to protest. Street Artist Banksy Creates Artwork on London Underground Urging People to Take Precautions During COVID-19, Spray Painting Removed From Train by Authorities (Watch Video).

Banksy's Impact on the Art World

While some critics argue that his anonymity is a marketing tool, others believe it is essential to his "guerrilla" methodology. By remaining nameless, Banksy ensures the focus remains on the message of the art rather than the celebrity of the creator. As John Brandler of Brandler Art Galleries noted, the "Banksy brand" has become so influential that his true identity is now largely irrelevant to his commercial and cultural success.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).