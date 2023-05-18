Everyone in the art world knows Bansky, but not everyone knows who the person behind that name is. Banksy is a famous street artist renowned for painting murals on walls when nobody’s watching. These are not any random murals but those that have thought-provoking visuals and meanings.

Despite making headlines with new art pieces around the world, Banksy has managed to keep anonymity. Is Banksy one individual or a group of artists working together? Let us explore some theories regarding Banksy’s identity.

Who is Banksy?

A few facts about Bansky are that he belongs to Bristol, UK and has been doing graffiti since the 1990s. All he does to be known is spray them with his name tag. He grew up watching street paintings and developed his love for graffiti. His art gained recognition when he started painting on walls and trains in his hometown. Banksy: 'Brace Yourself!' Fetches Three Times Estimate.

Top Theories About Banksy’s Identity

Robert Del Naja

Also known as 3D, Robert is a British musician, singer, and artist. The leader of the band Massive Attack, it is speculated that he is Banksy as he was also born in Bristol. Another coincidence was observed when in 2006, a new Banksy exhibition opened just a week after Massive Attack’s performance in LA. Similar instances have been recorded when Banksy’s murals were seen around Massive Attack’s concert dates.

Rob Gunningham

This is the most predicted identity of Bansky. Robin Gunningham was born in 1973 near Bristol, and many of his schoolmates think he is Bansky. He had a love for art and was a talented illustrator from his school days, something that Banksy has confirmed in his anonymous interviews. Banksy, the British Street Artist, Confirmed That a New Mural Depicting a 1950s Housewife.

The guesses about these two names are also a result of a 2016 interview where DJ Goldie, a British music producer, referred to Banksy as “Rob.”

Other than these two prominent theories, there is also speculation that Bansky could be a woman who leads a group of artists! So, it could not be one individual but a group of artists who help maintain the elusive cover. There are several theories that try to find who Banksy is, pointing out that the exact identity remains a mystery.

