Street artist Banksy has once again displayed his artwork on public property, this time it is London underground. A video he posted on his Instagram shows himself dressed as a cleaner spraying graffiti on the London Underground, in a message urging people to use face masks and sanitiser during the times of COVID-19. He shared it with the caption, "If you don’t mask - you don’t get." It shows Banksy painting rats, of which one is sneezing, another uses the mask as a parachute and other is seen holding a bottle of sanitiser, like a precaution against getting infected with the coronavirus. He also ensured everyone knew it was him by leaving the train with his moniker. However, the graffiti was removed from the London Underground train by the Transport for London. Banksy New Artwork Honours COVID-19 Health Care Workers in Britain Hospital.

The video shared on Instagram shows someone playing the video of Banksy wearing a PPE and cleaning staff vest and then goes on to show the entire clip. The video ends with the music from the 1997 son 'Tubthumping' by British rock band Chumbawamba. He also played the lyrics "I get knocked down, but I get up again" on the train doors at the station, which can be heard playing as the Tube doors close.

Banksy's Artwork on London Underground:

A spokesperson for the transportation agency said in a statement that the work was removed "some days ago" because it was in violation of TfL's "strict anti-graffiti policy". However, TfL appreciated "the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings" and that it would like to "offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location." Banksy is known for his array of artworks that he posts on social media and in different places in real life. His concept is often a reflection of social issues and trending topics showcasing his viewpoint on it.

