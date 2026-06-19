Accenture Shares Crash 17% After Revenue Forecast Cut, Weak Bookings and AI Concerns Shake Investors
Shares of Accenture plc plummeted more than 17% on Thursday, marking the professional services firm’s sharpest one-day decline on record. The sell-off erased billions in market value, driving the stock down to roughly USD 129.01 - its lowest level since August 2017.
Shares of Accenture plc plummeted more than 17% on Thursday, marking the professional services firm’s sharpest one-day decline on record. The sell-off erased billions in market value, driving the stock down to roughly USD 129.01 - its lowest level since August 2017. The downward spiral came after the Dublin-headquartered company trimmed its full-year revenue guidance and posted quarterly bookings that fell short of Wall Street estimates, heavily affected by rising geopolitical conflict and structural disruptions from artificial intelligence.
Revenue Guidance and Bookings Under Pressure
Accenture modified its fiscal year 2026 revenue growth outlook to a range of 3% to 4%, down from its previous projection of 3% to 5%. For the third quarter ended May 31, new bookings dropped 2% to USD 19.3 billion compared to the same period last year. US Stock Market Crash: Why Did Nasdaq Suffer Its Biggest Fall in Over a Year?
The company forecast its fourth-quarter revenue to fall between USD 17.75 billion and USD 18.4 billion. The midpoint of that projection sits below the USD 18.47 billion average analyst estimate compiled by institutional data providers.
Geopolitical Disruption and Federal Slowdowns
Chief Executive Julie Sweet reported that escalating conflicts in the Middle East significantly altered financial outcomes late in the quarter, imposing a direct USD 400 million headwind on Accenture's business in the region. Management warned that these disruptions are expected to exert a larger impact in the upcoming fourth quarter, particularly as discretionary corporate spending stalls in affected European and Middle Eastern markets. ‘Stock Markets Hit Record High, Oil Prices Tumbling Down’: Donald Trump Post US-Iran Peace Deal.
Additionally, internal procurement cycles slowed within the United States. Delays and contract reviews within Accenture's U.S. federal government division are estimated to shave 1% to 1.5% off the company's overall annual growth rate.
The AI Structural Shift
Beyond immediate geopolitical pressures, broader market skepticism regarding the consulting sector's role in an AI-driven economy continues to weigh heavily on valuations. Investors have increasingly expressed concerns that generative AI and automation tools may either displace traditional IT consulting pipelines or force structural changes to contract pricing models.
While Accenture continues to secure large-scale AI transformation deals-noting 104 bookings worth $100 million or more year-to-date-analysts point out that overall corporate spending on broader cloud and transformation projects remains highly restricted.
Aggressive Cybersecurity Expansion
Simultaneous with its earnings release, Accenture announced plans for a major consolidation in the operational technology (OT) security sector. The firm agreed to purchase a majority stake in cybersecurity company Dragos, alongside total acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, for a combined enterprise value of approximately USD 4.2 billion.
The transactions, anticipated to close by September pending regulatory approval, are part of a expanded USD 9 billion annual acquisition budget. While management frames these purchases as a necessary pivot toward high-growth platforms, early market feedback suggested concerns that integration costs could exert short-term pressure on profit margins.
The impact of Accenture's downbeat report reverberated across the broader consulting industry. Shares of international rivals, including Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., and Cognizant, all slid between 5% and 10% on Thursday as investors adjusted growth expectations for the sector.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).