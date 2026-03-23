New Delhi, March 23: A major aviation incident unfolded at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after Air Canada Express flight AC8646 (Jazz Airlines Flight 646 from Montreal) collided with a Port Authority emergency vehicle on runway 4 shortly after landing.

According to the latest update, all 60 passengers onboard are safe and were evacuated onto the tarmac. However, the collision proved fatal for emergency responders. Authorities at the scene confirmed that at least two Port Authority officers were pronounced dead, while three others remain critically injured. Some reports suggest the death toll could be higher. Delta Airlines Planes Collide on Runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, 1 Injured (Watch Video).

Air Canada Flight AC8646 Hits Fire Truck at LaGuardia

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: MULTIPLE CRITICAL PATIENTS AFTER AIR CANADA FLIGHT COLLIDES WITH VEHICLE WHILE LANDING AT LAGUARDIA AIRPORT. POSSIBLE FATALITIES. https://t.co/hZWimAuwe5 pic.twitter.com/62SUgxoUkA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

The crash reportedly occurred when the aircraft struck a fire or emergency truck while it was crossing runway 04/22. Visuals circulating online show significant damage to the aircraft, with emergency crews rushing to secure the area.

Following the incident, LaGuardia Airport was shut down overnight, and all incoming flights were diverted as authorities began emergency response and investigation procedures. A command post was set up to manage rescue efforts and assess the situation.

Officials have yet to release a detailed statement on the cause of the collision. Investigations are expected to focus on runway coordination and communication between ground vehicles and incoming aircraft. US Plane Crash: 2 Small Aircraft Cessna 172 and Extra EA-300 Collide Mid-Air While Attempting To Land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado; 1 Dead and 3 Injured (See Pics and Videos).

The incident has raised serious concerns about runway safety at one of the busiest airports in the United States.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Breaking 911), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).