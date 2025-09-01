One killed, three injured after two small planes collided mid-air while attempting to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado on Sunday, August 31. The crash involved a Cessna 172 and an Extra EA-300 carrying four people in total. One person aboard the Extra EA-300 died at the scene, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries of unknown severity. The two occupants of the Cessna 172 were treated at the site for minor injuries. Reportedly, one aircraft caught fire following the impact, though it remains unclear which one. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will begin investigating the deadly crash on Monday, September 1. US Plane Crash: Pilot Rescued After Small Aircraft Crashes Into Ocean Near North Carolina, Video Surfaces.

One Killed, 3 Injured in Mid-Air Plane Collision in Colorado

🚨 BREAKING: One person has been killed after a midair collision at a small airport in northeastern Colorado, according to KUSA. Federal investigators are on the scene trying to determine how such a catastrophic failure in safety occurred. Another tragic example of declining… pic.twitter.com/xvmL32MdMn — Wienerdogwifi (@wienerdogwifi) September 1, 2025

Colorado Plane Crash

Two small planes collided mid-air during a landing attempt at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado. Four people in total were aboard. | @BigWeekendShow pic.twitter.com/KPID2ugFcn — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2025

Colorado Plane Crash Caught on Weather Web Cam

Weather cam captures PLANE CRASH at Colorado airport Two light aircraft collided in mid-air near Fort Morgan Municipal Airport, casualties unknown Smoke seen in series of still images caught by FAA weather cam pic.twitter.com/TrtNLzsA8z — RT (@RT_com) August 31, 2025

