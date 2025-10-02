A serious safety scare unfolded at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night when two Delta Airlines planes collided while taxiing at low speed. Dramatic footage showed one aircraft’s wing torn off and the nose of another significantly damaged. At least one passenger was reported injured, with crew and travelers evacuated onto the tarmac as emergency services rushed in. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now under renewed scrutiny, as insiders have repeatedly warned that severe staff cuts could undermine aviation safety nationwide. Earlier this year, multiple deadly crashes—including the Washington National Airport disaster that killed 67—have highlighted escalating risks. Experts fear the downsizing of the FAA’s Obstacle Data Team, responsible for mapping hazards like skyscrapers and power lines, could make flying more dangerous. Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 Flight DL446 Makes Emergency Landing in Los Angeles After Engine Catches Fire Mid-Air (Watch Video).

Delta Airlines Planes Collide on Runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport

Photo showing damage to nose cone of the other Delta planehttps://t.co/Kg3Aikyx7p — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2025

