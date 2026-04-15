A 29-year-old man accused of sparking a massive fire that destroyed Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario, California, causing an estimated USD 500 million in damage, has pleaded not guilty to multiple arson charges. The defendant, Chamel Abdulkarim, entered his plea in San Bernardino County court on Monday, April 13. Authorities say the blaze consumed a 1.2-million-square-foot facility and its contents, though no injuries were reported.

Abdulkarim faces both local and federal charges, as the warehouse stored goods intended for interstate shipment. Prosecutors say this brings the case under federal jurisdiction in addition to state-level arson counts. If convicted on all charges, he could face several years in prison. California Fire: Kimberly-Clark Warehouse Worker Chamel Abdulkarim Arrested on Arson Charges.

California Kimberly-Clark Warehouse Fire

NEW: Disgruntled employee starts massive fire at a 1.2 million square foot warehouse in Ontario, California. 29-year-old Chamel Abdulkarim was arrested on arson charges for setting a Kimberly-Clark warehouse on fire. Abdulkarim apparently filmed himself on Instagram setting… pic.twitter.com/VSpZKh3CgF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2026

According to US Attorney Bill Essayli, investigators allege Abdulkarim made a comparison to Luigi Mangione during a phone call with a witness. Mangione has been charged in a separate, high-profile case involving the killing of a major health insurance executive. Prosecutors cited the comment as part of their broader case but did not elaborate on its context.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning last week and quickly spread through the large distribution center, which stored paper products. Officials say the scale of the fire led to the complete destruction of the facility. Luigi Mangione’s S*X Tape Rumour Sends Internet Into a Meltdown! Funny Memes, Jokes and Hilarious GIFs Go Viral Over Speculation of UnitedHealthcare CEO Assasin Suspect’s Explicit Videos.

Investigators are reviewing a video circulated on social media that appears to show paper goods being intentionally set on fire inside a warehouse. In the footage, a person can be heard expressing frustration about low pay. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the identity of the individual in the video.

Officials said Abdulkarim was working at the facility through a third-party contractor at the time of the fire. A co-worker told reporters that there was initially no suspicion of his involvement. Employees reportedly first speculated that an equipment malfunction, possibly involving warehouse automation systems, may have caused the blaze.

The co-worker added that Abdulkarim was briefly unaccounted for after the fire began, which raised concern among staff before the video surfaced.

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson emphasized the seriousness of arson cases, noting their potential to disrupt businesses, endanger lives, and cause widespread economic damage. Authorities in Southern California remain particularly vigilant due to the region’s history of fire-related incidents. Abdulkarim is scheduled to return to court on May 6 as the investigation continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).