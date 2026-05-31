Donald Trump Shares Image of Himself on Mount Rushmore in Late-Night Truth Social Posting Spree

US President Donald Trump shared an edited image of himself on Mount Rushmore as part of a late-night series of posts on Truth Social on Saturday, May 30, posting 11 posts in a span of roughly 42 minutes. The posts, made between 11:03 pm and 11:45 pm, featured a mix of altered images, personal photographs, political attacks and promotional content focused on a planned renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The Mount Rushmore image, posted at 11:26 pm, showed Trump’s face superimposed on the iconic national monument alongside four former US presidents. The post was one of several images that highlighted Trump’s public image and political branding during the posting spree. ‘They Have Gone Crazy’: Donald Trump Slams NYT, CNN, and WSJ Over West Asia and Iran Conflict Coverage.

Donald Trump Shares Image of Himself on Mount Rushmore

Donald Trump's Late-Night Social Media Spree: Series of AI-Generated and Edited Images

Trump’s posting activity began at 11:03 pm with an apparently AI-generated image showing him wearing swim trunks and floating on a gold-colored inflatable chair in Washington, DC’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The image also included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials.

A minute later, Trump shared an image of first lady Melania Trump smiling among a group that included White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. At 11:15 pm, Trump posted an altered image depicting himself holding six “Wild” cards from the card game Uno. The image included the text, “I HAVE ALL THE CARDS.” Donald Trump Lays Down 3 Non-Negotiable Conditions for Iran Deal, Warns Military Option 'Is Back'.

Later posts included a gold-colored illustration of Trump’s face, a photograph of Trump and Melania Trump, and a separate image showing Trump alongside King Charles III.

Among the political posts was an image of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries holding a baseball bat. Jeffries had originally shared the image on Instagram last year alongside the message, “Protecting your healthcare is as American as baseball, motherhood and apple pie 🇺🇸.”

Trump reposted the image with a different caption, writing: “Low IQ Democrat Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, is nothing but a THUG, and he is a danger to our Country!” The final posts of the evening centered on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Trump's proposal to renovate it.

At 11:40 pm, Trump shared a side-by-side image comparing a photo of the reflecting pool containing algae with an edited image showing deep blue water. The algae image was labeled “Hussein Obama” and included the text “Photo taken Sept. 29, 2012.” The edited version was labeled “Trump” and “Coming Soon.”

Trump captioned the image: “This is what our Country was before, and after, ‘TRUMP!’” The post closely resembled content Trump shared on the platform the previous weekend.

Two additional edited images posted at 11:41 pm and 11:45 pm showed the reflecting pool in different shades of blue and carried the text “American Flag Blue.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).