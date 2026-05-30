American Couple’s INR 10 Lakh India Trip Goes Viral; Here’s Where the Money Went

An American couple has gone viral on social media after revealing that they spent a staggering USD 10,605 (approximately INR 10 lakh) during a 30-day trip across 13 cities in India. Sharing a detailed breakdown of their travel expenses on Instagram, Alex and Amelia admitted that the final amount exceeded even their own expectations.

According to the couple, their month-long India adventure cost them an average of USD 354 (around INR 33,627) per day. While India is often considered a budget-friendly destination for international tourists, the pair said their preference for luxury hotels, private transportation and premium travel experiences significantly increased their overall spending.

"In total, we spent USD 10,605 (INR 10 lakh) for our 30-day trip in India. That's USD 354 (INR 33,627) per day," they wrote in their post. ‘Get the F*ck out of My Country’: Indian Couple Faces Racist Abuse in US, Video Goes Viral.

The travellers explained that transportation emerged as one of their biggest expenses. During their journey, they took six flights, six private car rides and two train journeys, resulting in substantial travel costs.

"We visited 13 cities in only 30 days, which meant we had to spend a lot of time transporting, and it ended up being one of our biggest expenses," they said. Who Are Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, the US-Based Couple Whose Luxury Udaipur Wedding Donald Trump Jr Is Attending?

Accommodation also took a significant chunk of their budget. The couple revealed that they spent roughly USD 127 (about INR 12,064) per night on hotels, noting that lodging in India is not always as inexpensive as many travellers claim, especially when opting for upscale properties.

US Couple Shocked After Spending INR 10 Lakh on 30-Day India Trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex & Amelia | Full-Time World Travel (@checkedouttocheckin)

"Lodging wasn't as low-cost as other travellers make it seem if you aren't only looking for budget options," they added.

Dining expenses further pushed up their total expenditure, as they regularly ate out for breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the trip.

"We'd be lying if we told you we weren't also surprised when we ran the numbers and saw just how much we spent during our month in India," the couple said.

Social Media Reacts

The post quickly attracted attention online, sparking a debate over travel costs in India.

One user commented, "Wow, you definitely lived like royalty if you managed to spend that much in just one month."

Another defended the couple's spending habits, writing, "You're not trying to rough it or pinch pennies. It clearly states you saved USD 100,000 before leaving to travel for a year."

A third user pointed out that while India can be extremely affordable for backpackers, costs can rise rapidly for travellers seeking premium experiences.

"India can be super cheap if you live like a backpacker and eat like a local. But for mid to high-range hotels, quality food and special experiences, it adds up," the comment read.

Meanwhile, another traveller shared a contrasting experience, claiming they spent just USD 1,200 (around INR 1 lakh) during a two-month stay in India.

The viral post has reignited discussions about the true cost of travelling in India, highlighting how expenses can vary dramatically depending on one's travel style and preferences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).