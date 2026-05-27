Chirayu Rana ‘S*x Slave’ Case: Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faces Major Blow After Lawyer Moves To Drop Him As Client and Judge Rejects Anonymity Bid

A Manhattan judge on Tuesday, May 26, ruled that former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana cannot continue pursuing his lawsuit anonymously, delivering another setback in his closely watched legal battle against a senior female executive at the bank. The ruling came hours after Rana’s attorney, Daniel Kaiser, moved to withdraw from representing him.

Rana had filed the lawsuit earlier this month under the pseudonym “John Doe,” alleging s*xual coercion, racial degradation and workplace retaliation involving JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini. However, his identity was later publicly reported, prompting attorneys for Hajdini and the bank to argue there was no legal basis for continued anonymity. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Daniel Kaiser Says Indian-Origin Banker Took Paid Leave for ‘Father Figure’ Who Raised Him.

Chirayu Rana Faces Major Blow: Judge Rejects Request for Confidentiality

“The case law makes it really clear,” Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Dakota D. Ramseur said during Tuesday’s hearing. “You can’t put the genie back in the bottle.” The judge rejected requests from Rana’s legal team to delay the ruling and continue allowing the former banker to proceed anonymously in court filings.

Appearing before the court, Kaiser acknowledged he was unable to cite precedent supporting anonymity after a plaintiff’s identity had already become public. “I’m not aware of one,” Kaiser conceded, while arguing that the nature of the allegations justified confidentiality protections. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Chatbot Exchange Reveal Discrepancies in Ex-JPMorgan Staffer’s S*xual Harassment Claims.

Judge Ramseur denied a last-minute request for a 60-day adjournment after noting the filing did not identify replacement counsel for Rana.

Defence Says Public Has Right to Know

Attorneys representing Hajdini and JPMorgan argued that allowing Rana to remain “John Doe” would unfairly damage their clients while shielding the plaintiff from scrutiny. “The cat’s out of the bag,” Hajdini attorney Melissa Rodriguez told the court. “My client…cannot proceed to clear her name.”

Rodriguez also argued that Rana had already participated in media coverage related to the case and had allegedly retained a crisis public relations firm that disclosed his identity to reporters.

“But it doesn’t end there, your honor. The plaintiff himself has spoken with the media publicly,” Rodriguez said, referencing an interview Rana reportedly gave to The Juggernaut.

She further argued that the detailed nature of the complaint, including references to projects and supervisors, made it possible for reporters to identify those involved. “The public should be permitted to know what is going on,” Rodriguez added.

Allegations Against JPMorgan Executive

Rana’s lawsuit alleges that he was subjected to ongoing s*xual coercion and racial harassment while working at JPMorgan, and claims that management failed to adequately address his complaints.

Among the allegations, Rana claims Hajdini threatened to reduce his compensation unless he agreed to become her “s*x slave.” JPMorgan has denied the allegations and previously described the claims as “fabricated.”

Sources cited in earlier reports said the bank had offered Rana $1 million to settle the matter and withdraw the lawsuit, though the bank has not publicly confirmed the claim.

Judge Encourages Settlement Talks

During the hearing, Judge Ramseur encouraged all parties to explore possible settlement discussions outside court. “I do want to encourage on the record that everyone talk to their respective clients to the extent that they can and find out what, if anything, can make this case resolve itself,” the judge said.

Neither Rana nor Hajdini attended the hearing, which lasted approximately one hour. The next court appearance in the case is scheduled for June 23.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).