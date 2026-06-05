Donald Trump Confident of Reaching India Trade Deal, Criticises Previously Imposed High Tariffs by India

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement between the United States and India is currently within reach. While emphasising the strength of his personal relationship with the Indian Prime Minister, the President also accused New Delhi of historically imposing high tariffs that disadvantaged the United States.

Shifting Trade Dynamics and Recent Negotiations

President Trump stated that the trade relationship between the two nations has significantly evolved, suggesting that the United States is now experiencing more favourable economic outcomes. These comments were delivered following the conclusion of a critical round of trade negotiations in India on Thursday, which were led by US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch. ‘We’re Going To Make a Deal’: Donald Trump Speaks on India-US Trade Agreement, Calls PM Narendra Modi ‘Good Friend’ (Watch Video).

The President noted that while high tariffs were a point of contention for many years, the situation has now been reversed. He expressed a positive outlook on the ongoing discussions, attributing this progress to the rapport he shares with the Indian leadership. Donald Trump Acknowledges Calling Benjamin Netanyahu ‘Crazy’, Says Israel Is Complicating Peace Talks With Iran,

Path Toward a Bilateral Agreement

The Biden administration has been actively pushing to finalise a trade deal with India at the earliest opportunity. President Trump highlighted that the current diplomatic climate is conducive to reaching a consensus, despite historical tensions surrounding trade barriers and tariffs. The recent talks in India represent a significant step in these ongoing efforts to harmonise trade policies between the two major economies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Line ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).