Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

The public dispute between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV intensified over the weekend, as the US president issued a strongly worded criticism of the pontiff’s leadership and political positions on Sunday, April 12. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Donald Trump accused the Pope of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” while also questioning the circumstances surrounding his elevation to the papacy.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions over the Middle East conflict, where Pope Leo XIV has taken a consistent stance against the war, describing it as a moral failure and warning against the use of religion to justify violence. Trump’s comments signal a widening divide between political and religious narratives on the issue. Pope Leo XIV Blasts 'delusion of Omnipotence' Fueling the US-Israeli War in Iran.

‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’: Trump on Pope

Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV

In his statement, Trump criticised the Pope’s positions on international affairs, particularly regarding Iran and Venezuela. He wrote, “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” and added that he opposed “a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

Trump also defended his own policies, stating that he was fulfilling his electoral mandate and asserting strong results on crime and the economy. He further argued that the Pope’s criticism of the US administration was inappropriate, saying, “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States.” ‘I Could Take Out Iran in One Day’: Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning to Tehran After Islamabad Talks Stall.

One of the most notable claims in the post questioned the legitimacy of Pope Leo XIV’s rise, with Trump stating, “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

Vatican’s Position on the Conflict

Pope Leo XIV has not responded directly to Trump’s latest remarks. However, he has recently spoken out against the ongoing war, emphasising humanitarian concerns and rejecting religious justification for violence.

In a recent message, the Pope stated that “God does not bless any conflict,” framing the crisis as a moral issue rather than a strategic or political one. His position reflects a broader stance within the Vatican that prioritises civilian protection and warns against escalating rhetoric.

The clash highlights a deeper divide over the role of religion in political discourse. In Washington, elements of official messaging have increasingly invoked religious symbolism to frame the conflict in moral or civilisational terms. By contrast, the Vatican has pushed back against such narratives. Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly stressed that violence, especially when it affects civilians, cannot be justified by faith or national interest.

An American Pope in US Politics

The situation is further complicated by Pope Leo XIV’s identity as the first American pontiff. His nationality places him closer to US political debates than his predecessors, making his statements more consequential domestically.

Trump’s remarks reflect this dynamic, as he sought to portray the Pope’s views as politically influenced rather than purely moral. His comments also included personal references, underscoring the unusually direct nature of the exchange.

The ongoing exchange underscores rising tensions between global religious institutions and national political leadership during times of conflict. As the war continues, differences in messaging, particularly around morality, faith, and strategy, are likely to remain a source of friction.

Whether the dispute escalates further or leads to diplomatic engagement remains unclear, but it has already drawn attention to the complex intersection of religion and geopolitics in the current crisis.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).