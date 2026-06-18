‘Iran’s Nuclear Program Has Been Completely Destroyed’: JD Vance Says Tehran Honouring Initial Peace Deal Commitments (Watch Video)

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed Thursday that both the United States and Iran are adhering to the preliminary stages of a recently brokered peace framework, reporting an immediate de-escalation of maritime tensions in West Asia. Speaking from Washington, Vance stated that Iranian forces have refrained from targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz for a second consecutive night, while US Central Command (CENTCOM) has permitted more than a dozen ships to pass through the American naval blockade. The breakthrough follows the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), an initial 14-point agreement mediated by Pakistan and Qatar aimed at permanently ending the four-month-old war.

Maritime Compliance and De-Escalation

According to the Vice President, early data from the theater of operations indicates that the reciprocal terms of the truce are holding. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global choke point for energy transit that has been largely impassable since the conflict erupted on February 28, is seeing its first signs of regular commercial activity in months. 'Peace Will Be Achieved Through Mutual Respect': Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian Hails Historic US Peace MoU Signed by Donald Trump.

"They are honoring their end of the commitment," Vance said regarding Iran's halt on hostile maritime actions. "And on the blockade, CENTCOM has allowed north of a dozen ships to go through our naval blockade, and so we're also honoring our end of the early part of the agreement." Under the broader terms of the MoU, the US has committed to completely lifting its naval blockade within 30 days, while Iran is mandated to use its best efforts to safely clear naval mines and secure commercial transit through the strait.

Status of Iran's Military Capabilities

Addressing skepticism surrounding the diplomatic breakthrough, Vance emphasized that the administration's strategic objectives regarding Iran’s defense infrastructure have already been achieved through the preceding military campaign. He asserted that these realities remain static, regardless of whether Tehran complies with the subsequent phases of the peace plan.

"Their nuclear program has been completely destroyed—their capacity for enrichment, the facilities at which they were using to develop enrichment and develop a potential nuclear weapon," Vance stated. The Vice President added that Iran's conventional military capabilities and its broader capacity to threaten neighboring countries remain "largely gone" following months of targeted US and Israeli airstrikes. ‘Stock Markets Hit Record High, Oil Prices Tumbling Down’: Donald Trump Post US-Iran Peace Deal.

‘Iran’s Nuclear Program Has Been Completely Destroyed’

VIDEO | Washington DC: US Vice President JD Vance (@VP) says, "On the military side, the Iranians for the second night in a row did not shoot at any ships in the Strait of Hormuz so far. They are honoring their end of the commitment. And on the blockade, CENTCOM has allowed North… pic.twitter.com/4EaLQ49I3S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2026

The Path to Technical Negotiations

The preliminary agreement sets up a 60-day diplomatic window intended to establish a permanent peace treaty. While the framework handles immediate security concerns like the naval blockade and shipping lanes, highly contentious issues—including the return of international nuclear inspectors and the verification of remaining enriched uranium stockpiles—are slated for upcoming discussions. "Now we see whether they are willing to comply with the next step of the president's peace plan," Vance said.

Technical talks between US and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin in Switzerland, where negotiators will attempt to iron out implementation details. Iranian officials have already indicated that certain assets, such as their domestic ballistic missile program, will not be open to future revision, signaling that the upcoming phase of diplomacy will face significant hurdles.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).