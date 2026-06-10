Layoffs in US: Expeditors International Breaks 45-Year Tradition, Lays Off 230 Tech Workers in Seattle Region

Expeditors International, a global logistics firm headquartered in Bellevue, has confirmed the layoff of 230 technology workers across the Seattle region. The decision marks a significant shift in corporate policy for the Fortune 500 company, which had maintained a widely recognised "no layoffs" tradition since its founding in 1979.

The affected positions, which include software developers, quality assurance testers, and project managers, represent approximately 15% of the company's global technology workforce. The layoffs, disclosed through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, will impact employees in offices across Bellevue, Lynnwood, Federal Way, Seattle, and Airway Heights. Layoffs: Sam Altman-Backed Startup Tools for Humanity Announces Job Cuts as OpenAI Confidentially Files for IPO.

Expeditors International Breaks 45-Year Tradition

For decades, under the leadership of co-founder and former CEO Peter Rose, the company prided itself on its commitment to staff retention, famously avoiding mass cuts during the Great Recession. The policy was frequently cited as a core factor behind the firm's operational success. However, observers recently noted that the company’s website was updated to reclassify its stance as a "short-term no layoff policy."

While the logistics sector has faced significant pressure to modernise and manage costs, Expeditors International had managed to avoid the widespread job cuts that affected many other technology-reliant industries throughout 2022 and 2023. This latest restructuring is reportedly focused on the company's global technology department, signalling a move to adjust its operational footprint.

Expeditors International Layoffs Impact

The company, which has served as a fixture in the Seattle business community for 45 years, has not issued an official public statement regarding the rationale behind the sudden change in policy. Impacted employees were notified on Monday, with the official separation dates for affected staff scheduled to occur in stages between August and the end of the year. No Layoffs at TCS: Chairman N Chandrasekaran Confirmed No Further Job Cuts Planned Despite Firm’s Rapid AI Adoption.

The move comes at a time when the broader Seattle business climate is facing increased scrutiny. Recent rankings from the Financial Times and Nikkei noted a dip in the city's ability to attract foreign investment. Despite these regional challenges, the area continues to see significant activity in the startup sector, with new companies like ArchAstro and Golden Analytics recently securing substantial funding rounds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Seattle Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).