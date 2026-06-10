No Layoffs at TCS: Chairman N Chandrasekaran Confirmed No Further Job Cuts Planned Despite Firm’s Rapid AI Adoption

Tata Consultancy Services has confirmed that it does not intend to implement any further workforce reductions, even as the company aggressively integrates artificial intelligence into its operations. Chairman N Chandrasekaran addressed shareholder concerns during the 31st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, providing clarity on the IT giant’s employment strategy following a period of restructuring that saw the elimination of approximately 12,000 roles last year.

TCS Hiring Plan in Future, AI Jobs Opportunity

Responding to queries regarding the impact of AI on jobs, Chandrasekaran stated that there is no downsizing of staff currently planned. While he acknowledged that the rate of hiring growth may moderate as automated processes become more prevalent in software development and business operations, he emphasised that the company remains committed to attracting top-tier talent. Paytm Hiring: Fintech Giant Plans to Recruit 4,000 Staff by March 2027 to Accelerate AI and Merchant Services.

The leadership team envisions a collaborative model where AI agents function alongside human employees. Chandrasekaran projected that within three years, the scale of AI agents deployed by the company could match the number of its physical workforce. Despite this transition, the firm continues to view human expertise as a vital component of its service delivery.

The company views artificial intelligence as the most significant opportunity in the history of the IT industry, surpassing previous technological shifts in both scale and influence. AI is increasingly serving as a foundational layer for redesigning workflows and decision-making processes for clients globally. Salesforce Layoffs Continue: Marc Benioff-Led Cloud Giant Cuts Jobs Across Agentforce and Mulesoft Divisions Amid Strategic AI Pivot.

TCS reported that revenue linked to AI-related projects is nearing USD 2.5 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of more than 22% over the past four years. Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan noted that while the firm has completed more than 5,000 AI engagements, the broader market remains in the early stages of adoption. With 95% of enterprises still at the beginning of their AI journey, the company is focusing on building sovereign infrastructure and integrating AI into core industrial processes.

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