Mumbai, March 22: As the investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie enters its sixth week, a veteran homicide detective has introduced a new theory suggesting the crime was a coordinated effort involving as many as four accomplices. Kurt Dabb, a retired Pima County detective and combat veteran, stated in an interview on March 19 that the logistics of the abduction likely exceeded the capabilities of a single individual.

Kurt Dabb Suggests Coordination and 'Reconnaissance' Theory

Central to the investigation is an individual captured on a Google Nest security camera weeks before Guthrie vanished, whom the public has labelled "porch guy." Dabb suggests that this appearance was not a random encounter but part of a deliberate "reconnoiter" or canvassing of the property. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Inmate Files USD 1.35 Million Suit Against Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos; Here’s Why.

According to Dabb, it is highly probable that the home was scouted in advance to identify security measures, including the front-door camera. He emphasised that the execution of an abduction of this magnitude typically requires a team to manage logistics, including lookouts and drivers, estimated at "two to four accomplices".

Targeted Abduction vs Burglary in Nancy Guthrie's Missing Case

Investigators and forensic experts are increasingly aligning on the belief that the incident was not a robbery gone wrong. Dabb noted that the suspect appeared on video carrying a full backpack - behaviour inconsistent with standard burglary patterns, where perpetrators aim to leave with items rather than arrive with heavy gear. This assessment echoes previous statements made by former FBI agent Greg Rogers, who noted that professional burglars typically monitor homes to ensure they are empty. In Guthrie's case, the perpetrators entered at a time when it was almost certain she would be home, suggesting the primary objective was the resident herself rather than her belongings. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Discovery of Woman’s Body in Phoenix Canal Sparks Speculation Amid Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother.

Nancy Guthrie Case Background and Current Status

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Sunday, February 1. Despite over a month of active searching and the analysis of digital doorbell footage, local authorities and the FBI have yet to publicly name a formal suspect or person of interest. The case has drawn significant national attention, fueled by the release of the "porch guy" footage and the lack of a clear motive or ransom demand. Investigators continue to treat the disappearance as a high-priority kidnapping.

The FBI remains the lead agency on the case and is urging anyone with information regarding the individual seen on the security footage or any suspicious activity in the Tucson area in early February to come forward. Individuals with relevant information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).