Mumbai, March 8: Authorities in the United States are investigating the death of an unidentified woman whose body was discovered along a canal in Phoenix on Friday, March 6. The discovery has sparked intense public speculation regarding a potential link to the high-profile disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was allegedly abducted from her Tucson-area home over a month ago.

However, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) stated on Sunday that they have not been formally notified of any confirmed connection between the two cases. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Releases New Plea for Missing Mother As Family Offers USD 1 Million Reward, Says ‘We Still Believe in a Miracle’ (Watch Video).

Phoenix police officers responded to a call at approximately 7:40 AM near 27th Place and the Grand Canal Trail. According to an official statement, the initial report indicated an adult female was lying unresponsive on the canal bank. Emergency responders pronounced the woman deceased at the scene. As of Sunday evening, Phoenix police have not released the woman's identity, age, or cause of death, pending further forensic examination.

The Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

The discovery comes as the search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, enters its sixth week. Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills on January 31 and was reported missing the following morning. The investigation, which involves some 300 to 400 personnel from the PCSD and the FBI, has focused on evidence suggesting a forced abduction. This includes:

Surveillance Footage: Images showing a masked man tampering with a doorbell camera.

Images showing a masked man tampering with a doorbell camera. Forensic Evidence: Traces of blood found at the entrance of her home.

Traces of blood found at the entrance of her home. Technical Anomalies: Recent reports of "uncanny" internet outages and missing Ring camera footage from neighbours' homes on the night of the disappearance.

Investigation and Rewards in Nancy Guthrie Missing Case

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently noted that investigators are "definitely closer" to identifying suspects, though no names have been released. Forensic analysis of DNA evidence remains a slow process; the department recently cleared a local restaurant worker whose DNA matched a glove found near the scene, determining the item was unrelated to the crime. Savannah Guthrie and her family have offered a USD 1 million cash reward for information leading to Nancy’s safe return or recovery. Savannah briefly returned to her broadcasting duties this week, expressing continued hope for a "miracle" while acknowledging the possibility that her mother may have already passed. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Breaks Silence After FBI’s Forensic Breakthrough in Mother’s Abduction, Says ‘It’s Never Too Late’ (Watch Video).

The Phoenix Police Department continues to process the scene at the Grand Canal as a death investigation. While the site is roughly 120 miles from the location of Guthrie’s disappearance, the proximity of the timeline has kept federal and local agencies in close communication.

