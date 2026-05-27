Pam Bondi Health Update: Former US Attorney General Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after leaving the Justice Department and has since undergone treatment, according to a report published by Axios. The report cited a source familiar with the matter who said Bondi is currently recovering.

Pam Bondi has not publicly commented on the reported diagnosis or treatment. The White House also did not immediately respond to requests for comment following publication of the report. Pam Bondi Removed as US Attorney General by Donald Trump, Second Cabinet Exit in a Month.

Pam Bondi Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer: Reports Surface Amid New White House Appointment

The health update emerged as US President Donald Trump appointed Bondi to a White House advisory committee focused on artificial intelligence, Axios reported Wednesday. Bondi previously served as Attorney General during the Trump administration and has remained active in Republican political and legal circles following her departure from government.

Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, appeared to reference Bondi’s condition earlier in a post on X. “Pam Bondi has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks,” Miller wrote. No additional details regarding the stage of the cancer or the specific treatment Bondi underwent were immediately available. Epstein Files: Pam Bondi Clashes With Democrats As Attorney General Struggles To Turn Page on Jeffrey Epstein Files Furor (Watch Video).

Bondi served as Florida’s attorney general before joining the Trump administration, where she became one of the president’s most visible legal allies. In recent years, she has continued to participate in conservative political initiatives and policy discussions, including issues tied to technology and government regulation.

Her reported diagnosis comes as Trump expands advisory teams and staffing ahead of key policy initiatives tied to artificial intelligence and digital governance.

Separately, former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation on May 23, citing her husband’s cancer diagnosis as the reason for stepping down from public office. In a resignation letter shared on social media, Gabbard said her husband had recently been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she wrote. Gabbard said she informed President Trump that she would officially leave her position overseeing coordination among 18 US intelligence agencies on June 30.

Her resignation marked the fourth Cabinet-level departure during Trump’s second term and the fourth involving a female official.

The developments involving Bondi and Gabbard highlight how personal health challenges and family medical crises continue to intersect with high-profile public service roles in Washington. Neither Bondi nor representatives for Gabbard provided further updates beyond the statements already released publicly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Axios), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).