Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Courtside PDA After New York Knicks’ Historic Win (Watch Viral Video)

The New York Knicks secured their first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years on Monday night, a historic victory that drew high-profile celebrations both on and off the court. Among the star-studded crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, reality television star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet caught significant attention. The couple celebrated the team's Eastern Conference championship victory with courtside displays of affection, generating widespread traction across social media platforms. 'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo Trolls Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Promo and Defends Opera in New Viral Video.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Share PDA at NBA Game

Jenner and Chalamet watched from courtside seats as the Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game 4, completing a 4-0 series sweep. Following the final buzzer, onlookers and media cameras captured the couple sharing a kiss and embracing to celebrate the blowout victory.

The two dressed in coordinated team colours for the playoff matchup. Jenner wore a blue Knicks T-shirt paired with jeans, while Chalamet, a native New Yorker and longtime fan of the franchise, sported a leather Knicks jacket over a grey shirt.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Celebrations Go Viral Online

Footage of the couple’s post-game reactions quickly circulated online. In videos shared across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, Chalamet was seen joining the on-court celebrations, hugging Knicks captain Jalen Brunson and shouting, "We're going to the finals!" alongside comedian Tracy Morgan.

Additional viral clips showed Jenner using a camera to photograph Chalamet as he celebrated the historic franchise milestone. While the moments drew enthusiastic responses from fans online, the evening also brought mixed reactions inside the arena. The couple received a combination of cheers and audible boos from sections of the Ohio crowd when they were shown on the stadium's jumbotron during the game.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked romantically in April 2023 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. While they have largely maintained a private relationship, the couple has made several high-profile public appearances together over the past three years, including attending the Golden Globes, the US Open, and multiple basketball games.

Their appearance at Game 4 follows a trend of notable celebrity attendance throughout the Eastern Conference Finals. Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce were also spotted courtside in Cleveland for Game 3 of the series over the weekend. Kylie Jenner Lists Hidden Hills Mansion for USD 20.2 Million - a Look Inside Her Luxury Estate.

With Monday's victory, the Knicks advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, where they will face the winner of the Western Conference Finals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).