SpaceX Stock Price Soars 11% on Historic Trading Debut, Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire

SpaceX made a blockbuster debut on the Nasdaq exchange, with shares of Elon Musk's aerospace company surging 11 per cent on their first day of trading. Operating under the ticker symbol SPCX, the stock opened at USD 150, significantly above its IPO price of USD 135, highlighting strong investor enthusiasm for the space exploration giant.

According to reports, the IPO attracted unprecedented demand from institutional investors, with the offering reportedly oversubscribed four times. Market experts had anticipated a strong debut, but the sharp rise in early trading underscored the immense confidence investors have in SpaceX's future growth prospects. SpaceX IPO Debut: Know Steps To Buy SPCX Stock As Elon Musk's Aerospace Giant Hits Nasdaq at USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation.

One of the key factors driving demand is the company's limited public float. Only around 4 per cent of SpaceX's total shares were made available for public trading, while the majority remain in the hands of early investors and employees. The company also secured accelerated inclusion in major market indices, including the Nasdaq 100, boosting demand from index funds and passive investment vehicles. Elon Musk Becomes World's First Trillionaire as SpaceX Shares Open 11% Higher at USD 150 on Nasdaq Following Historic Public Listing.

The public listing has generated extraordinary returns for SpaceX's earliest backers. Venture capital firms such as Founders Fund, Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz have seen the value of their investments soar into the tens of billions of USD. Founders Fund's early investment of approximately USD 600 million is now estimated to be worth more than USD 50 billion.

The IPO has also reshaped global wealth rankings. With SpaceX shares opening at USD 150, Elon Musk has reportedly become the world's first trillionaire. The listing is expected to create around 4,400 new millionaires among current and former SpaceX employees, along with nearly 400 centimillionaires.

While the spectacular market debut reflects strong investor confidence in SpaceX's ambitions, the company now faces the challenges of operating as a publicly traded firm. Investors will closely monitor its progress in expanding satellite services, advancing reusable rocket technology and pursuing its long-term goal of establishing a human presence on Mars.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).