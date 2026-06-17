Tattoos and Social Media: How Investigators Identified and Arrested a Gallatin Police Officer in a Child S*x Sting Operation

A Gallatin police officer in Tennessee has been fired following his arrest on multiple felony child s*x abuse charges stemming from an undercover human trafficking operation, authorities confirmed. Kasim Barnes was terminated on Monday, June 15, by the Gallatin Police Department. His dismissal followed a brief period of administrative leave initiated immediately after the Sumner County Sheriff's Office took him into custody over the weekend.

Barnes faces six counts of s*xual exploitation of a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape. He is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail on a USD 1 million bond and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on June 29. US Shocker: Administrative Assistant Has S*xual Contact With High School Student, Tells Victim ‘I Am Crazy About You’; Arrested.

Undercover Sting Operation Leads to Arrest

According to newly released court affidavits, the investigation into Barnes began earlier this month during a targeted, multi-agency undercover operation focused on human trafficking and the s*xual exploitation of minors. The sting was conducted at a hotel in nearby Hendersonville, Tennessee. Investigators state that a Sumner County detective was operating an undercover profile on an adult-oriented social networking platform when an online user initiated a conversation. During the digital exchange, the undercover detective explicitly stated that they were 17 years old. Despite the disclosure regarding the minor's age, the user continued the interaction, which eventually escalated to illicit solicitation.

Identification of Accused Police Officer and Arrest

Detectives utilised a variety of digital forensic techniques and records checks to trace the identity of the user. According to the arrest affidavit, investigators successfully identified Barnes through a combination of a profile photo, distinctive body tattoos, official department records checks, and matching photographs found on his personal social media accounts. Following his identification, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 13. The Gallatin Police Department was notified immediately, prompting executive leadership to strip Barnes of his police powers before finalising his termination at the start of the business week. US Shocker: Florida Man Blames ‘Rough S*x’ After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested.

Departmental Response and Next Steps

The Gallatin Police Department has emphasised its full cooperation with the ongoing independent investigation being led by the Sumner County Sheriff's Office. In an official statement, the department reiterated that the alleged conduct strictly violates the agency's core ethical standards and oath of office. Barnes remains jailed as he awaits his June 29 court date in Sumner County, where formal charges are expected to be presented by the district attorney's office. Authorities have not indicated whether additional charges will be filed as the forensic analysis of the digital evidence continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).