Texas Shooting: 1 Dead, 9 Injured as Gunman Opens Fire in Midland Before Standoff With Police

MIDLAND, Texas (AP): A shooting Friday in Midland, Texas, left one person dead and nine others in the hospital, Mayor Lori Blong said. A suspect remained in a standoff with officers about two hours after the shooting, police said. The shooting started around 8 a.m. in one part of the city before ending up near a veterinary hospital. It sounded like at least 40 shots were fired, said Andrea Mendias who works at an automobile body shop near the veterinary hospital. US Mass Shooting: 25 Killed As Gunmen Open Fire in 2 Separate Attacks in Honduras.

Video from Mendias showed a number of officers pouring out of the back of an armored police vehicle. Police were also sending robots into the area. Blong said the situation was still evolving. "Officers are containing the situation," she said. Midland Memorial Hospital reported four were in the operating room and five others were in stable condition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).