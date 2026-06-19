Times Square Shooting Video: Crowd Scrambles for Cover After Gunshots Ring Out Near Knicks Celebration

Chaos unfolded in New York City's Times Square on Thursday after multiple gunshots were fired in the crowded tourist hub, triggering panic among tourists and bystanders who scrambled for safety. Dramatic visuals circulating online show people running in all directions as the sound of gunfire echoed through the area.

According to reports, the shooting occurred at around 3:40 pm local time, shortly after celebrations linked to the New York Knicks' championship parade had drawn large crowds into Manhattan. Authorities had deployed nearly 10,000 police officers across the city to secure the event marking the team's first championship in 53 years. Texas Shooting: 1 Dead, 9 Injured as Gunman Opens Fire in Midland Before Standoff With Police.

Panic Erupts in Times Square as Gunshots Ring Out Near Knicks Championship Celebration

🇺🇸: Shots fired near 42nd Street and Broadway in Times Square, New York City According to NYPD reports and eyewitness accounts, gunfire caused panic with crowds scattering. A suspect was quickly arrested, and a firearm was recovered at the scene. No injuries have been confirmed… pic.twitter.com/3Pbgnybtx1 — World In Last 24hr (@world24x7hr) June 18, 2026

A webcam video reportedly captured at least two individuals dressed in black stepping into a busy intersection and firing what appeared to be handguns. Moments later, terrified pedestrians were seen ducking behind barriers, taking cover and fleeing the scene as the suspects ran away.

Police officers already stationed in Times Square immediately pursued the suspects. The shooting reportedly took place just a short distance from a parked police vehicle. The New York Fire Department confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital, although officials did not release details about the victim's condition. US Mass Shooting: 12 Injured in Ohio Festival Gunfire as Police Hunt for Suspects.

The latest incident comes only days after another shooting in Times Square, where a 17-year-old was injured amid celebrations following the Knicks' final victory.

The incident once again raised concerns about public safety in one of the world's busiest tourist destinations, with videos of the panic quickly going viral on social media.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).