US Air Force B-52 Bomber Crashes at Edwards Air Force Base in California, All 8 Crew Members Killed (Watch Video)

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress heavy bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base on Monday morning, June 15, killing all eight people on board. Military officials confirmed that the high-impact accident was not survivable. The aircraft, identified as a B-52H assigned to the base's testing fleet, went down at approximately 11:20 AM local time in Southern California's Mojave Desert. Emergency response teams immediately deployed to the site, where aerial footage showed a large swath of charred desert and a dense plume of black smoke rising near the runway.

Emergency Response and Airfield Closure

Following the crash, the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base ordered an immediate closure of the airfield, forcing all inbound flights to divert to alternate locations. Base authorities also suspended all non-commercial visitor passes. Missouri Plane Crash: 12 Dead After Aircraft Crashes Near Butler Memorial Airport in US.

Eight Members Killed After B-52 Bomber Crashes at Edwards Air Force Base in California

UPDATE: 8 crew members killed in B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base in California pic.twitter.com/xgOdSwA70n — BNO News (@BNONews) June 15, 2026

"The airfield has been closed, and all inbound aircraft are being diverted," officials said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. "All non-commercial visitor passes have been suspended until further notice to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations," the statement added. The eight occupants on board the aircraft included a mix of military personnel, government civilians, and defense contractors. Military officials stated that emergency teams are continuing operations at the scene while formal notifications are made to the families of the victims.

Official Statement by Edwards Air Force Base

‼️ Official release regarding today's B-52 crash at Edwards. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and unit members at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/410V2gqCFv — Edwards Air Force Base (@EdwardsAFB) June 15, 2026

Routine Radar Modernisation Mission

The aircraft involved, tail number 60-0061, was executing a routine test flight when the mishap occurred. According to radar tracking data, the bomber initially flew northeast before executing an abrupt turn northwest and entering a rapid descent of more than 5,000 feet per minute. The specific aircraft had flown to Edwards Air Force Base in December 2025 to serve as a testbed for the Air Force's ongoing Radar Modernisation Program. The initiative is part of a broader series of structural and technological upgrades designed to extend the operational capabilities of the aging bomber fleet.

All About the B-52 Fleet

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, subsonic strategic bomber that first entered active military service in 1955. Capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons, the 76-aircraft fleet maintains an average operational age exceeding 64 years. The Air Force intends to keep the platform flying through 2050. Monday's crash represents the first total loss of a B-52 bomber since May 2016, when an aircraft crashed during an aborted takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. All seven crew members survived that previous incident. US Indicts Former Cuban President Raúl Castro over 1996 Downing of Planes.

Air Force officials have launched a formal safety investigation to determine the exact cause of Monday's crash. The base, located roughly 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles, remains the primary developmental testing site for Air Force weapons systems, software, and advanced aerospace components.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 07:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).