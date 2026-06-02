US Scientist Death Case: Missing Nuclear Researcher Melissa Casias Found Dead Nearly a Year After Disappearance in New Mexico

The body of a missing nuclear researcher has been identified nearly a year after she disappeared in New Mexico, a development that comes amid an ongoing federal investigation into a series of deaths and disappearances involving scientists linked to sensitive US research programmes.

New Mexico State Police confirmed that remains discovered in the McGaffey Ridge area of Carson National Forest belonged to Melissa Casias, 54, who was last seen alive on June 26, 2025. Casias worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the United States' leading nuclear research facilities, and was reported missing after failing to report to work. Who Are the 11 US Scientists Missing or Dead Under ‘Unexplained Circumstances’?

Missing Nuclear Researcher Found Dead in US

State police said a hiker discovered the remains in the forest, leading investigators to the site. Authorities said Casias's body was found alongside a handgun. Officials have not disclosed whether the firearm belonged to her and said further inquiries are underway.

The scientist's disappearance had puzzled investigators for months after her keys, mobile phone and purse were found inside her home following her disappearance. Why Are US Scientists Going ‘Missing’? A Look at the Growing List of ‘Unexplained’ Deaths and Disappearances.

According to investigators, Casias vanished after dropping her husband off at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where both worked. She reportedly told her husband she needed to return home because she had forgotten the identification badge required to access the laboratory.

Casias was later seen by a family acquaintance walking eastbound along a state highway near Talpa, New Mexico, on June 26, 2025. That sighting became the last confirmed account of her whereabouts.

Casias's disappearance became one of several cases attracting national attention after reports emerged of scientists and researchers connected to nuclear, aerospace and defence-related work who had died or gone missing under unusual circumstances. The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a probe in April into whether any connections exist between the cases.

Announcing the investigation, FBI Director Kash Patel said: “We’re going to look for connections… on whether there are connections to classified access, access to classified information, and or foreign actors.

“If there’s any connections that lead to nefarious conduct or conspiracy, this FBI will make the appropriate arrest.” US President Donald Trump also commented on the matter in April, describing it as “pretty serious stuff” and noting that some of those involved were “very important people”.

The House Oversight Committee has also sought information from the Departments of Energy and Defense, NASA and the FBI regarding what lawmakers described as “a possible sinister connection between a string of mysterious deaths and disappearances”.

Other Scientist Cases Under Review

Investigators are also examining the disappearance of Anthony Chavez, a retired foreman from Los Alamos National Laboratory who was last seen leaving his New Mexico home on May 4 last year.

The review additionally includes the deaths of two NASA scientists, a NASA researcher and a former senior Air Force engineer who later became involved in UFO-related research.

The varied fields in which the scientists worked, including nuclear science, astrophysics, aeronautics and aerospace research, have fuelled speculation online about whether the cases are connected. Authorities, however, have not publicly established any evidence linking the incidents.

Following confirmation that the remains belonged to Casias, her family said they intended to continue pursuing answers about the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a statement reported by New Mexico news outlet KRQE, the family said: “There will be more information to come but what we can tell you now is she was located in an area previously searched.

“This is a lot to process, our hearts are heavy and we fully intend to continue to pursue answers for justice.” Police have not announced a cause or manner of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).