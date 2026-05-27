US Shocker: Dog Accidentally Fires Shotgun in Nebraska, Injuring Woman Near Convenience Store

Police in western Nebraska say a dog accidentally triggered a loaded shotgun inside a parked vehicle, injuring a woman outside a convenience store in Scottsbluff in the US. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:07 pm after initial calls suggested a person had been struck by a BB gun. While en route, police learned the incident involved a shotgun instead.

When officers arrived at the convenience store, they found a truck with an attached camper and damage to the passenger-side door consistent with a shotgun blast. Investigators later determined the gun discharged accidentally after a dog moved across the back seat of the vehicle. Indian-Origin Meghna Patel Shot Dead at US Store in Virginia, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges.

Woman Injured After Dog Accidentally Fires Shotgun: How the Incident Happened

According to Scottsbluff police, the truck owner had stopped at the convenience store while a passenger stood near the front passenger-side door. As the dog moved from one side of the back seat to the other, it reportedly triggered a shotgun that had a live shell chambered.

The blast damaged the truck door and sent at least one pellet toward a nearby intersection. At the time of the discharge, a woman was stopped at a traffic light with her arm resting outside her vehicle window. One pellet struck her in the upper right arm. White House Shooting: Gunman Killed in Exchange of Fire With Secret Service Near Executive Complex; Donald Trump Safe.

Authorities said the injury was not believed to be life-threatening. A family member transported the woman to a hospital for treatment. Local television station KNOP News 2 reported that responding officers initially treated the situation as a possible shooting investigation before discovering the unusual circumstances behind the blast.

Police said evidence at the scene supported the conclusion that the shotgun fired accidentally after being triggered by the dog inside the truck. No criminal charges were immediately announced following the incident.

Nebraska Firearm Laws

Under Nebraska law, it is illegal to drive with a loaded shotgun inside a vehicle. Authorities have not said whether citations or additional penalties could follow as the investigation continues.

Accidental firearm discharges involving animals are rare but have been reported in several states over the years, often involving unsecured or loaded weapons left inside vehicles.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).