US Shocker: Washington Teacher Admits to Having S*x With High School Student After Husband Discovers Conversation With Victim; Arrested

Authorities in Washington's Whitman County have arrested a 25-year-old first-grade teacher following allegations of s*xual abuse involving a 16-year-old high school student. Mackenzie Naught faces charges of s*xual misconduct with a minor after her husband uncovered incriminating text messages and contacted law enforcement. The incident allegedly occurred in the early morning hours of May 4 in St. John, a community located roughly 50 miles south of Spokane.

S*x Abuse Discovery and Initial Investigation

According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation began after the suspect's husband, Garrett Naught, reviewed his wife's mobile phone. The couple, who have been married for four years, reportedly told investigators that their relationship had been complicated by ongoing fidelity issues. US Shocker: Former Kindergarten Teacher Becomes S*xually Involved With Teenager in Indiana, Pleads Guilty to Child Seduction.

Upon discovering a series of digital exchanges between his wife and the teenager, identified in court records as "J.D.," Garrett confronted the minor. Investigators state that the teenager admitted to the encounter during this confrontation. When subsequently questioned by her husband, Mackenzie also initially acknowledged the incident, prompting Garrett to contact local police.

Details of the Alleged Encounter Involving the Student

Court documents reveal that J.D. had been participating in a group text conversation via Snapchat with both Mackenzie and Garrett the evening before the incident. After Garrett fell asleep, the communication continued privately between Mackenzie and the minor, culminating in an agreement to meet in person. The teenager subsequently picked up Mackenzie in his truck and drove to a remote geographic location. According to the affidavit, J.D. informed investigators that after they began kissing, Mackenzie made multiple physical advances. The minor stated that he briefly engaged in s*xual contact but quickly "pulled out" because he felt uncomfortable with the situation, after which he drove Mackenzie back to her residence. US: Physics and Astronomy Teacher Caught Having S*x With Student in His Classroom in Texas; Arrested.

Evidence Gathering and Legal Proceedings

When initially processed by law enforcement, Mackenzie altered her account of the evening. She first claimed that the interaction was limited to kissing, but later stated they "had s*x", according to records obtained by media outlets. To corroborate the timeline, detectives conducted a formal forensic interview with the victim. The teenager provided authorities with a digital tracking device from his vehicle, which successfully verified the geographic locations and exact timestamps matching his account of the night in question.

Mackenzie has formally entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. Under Washington state law, the class of s*xual misconduct levelled against her carries a maximum statutory penalty of up to five years in federal or state prison. The case is officially scheduled to proceed to a criminal trial in July.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).