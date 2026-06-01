Who Was Dave Fiji? Indian-Origin Pilot Killed in Georgia Helicopter Crash Hours After Wedding

Dave Fiji, a 26-year-old Indian-origin pilot from a Kerala-rooted family, was killed in a helicopter crash in the US state of Georgia just hours after his wedding, in a tragedy that has shaken his community and family.

Dave had married his longtime partner, Jessni, in a grand ceremony attended by nearly 400 guests at The Revere, a popular wedding venue. The couple had known each other for nearly a decade, having first met through church connections before their friendship grew into a relationship that ended in marriage.

After the reception late on Friday night, the newlyweds boarded a Robinson R66 helicopter meant to fly them to a hotel in downtown Atlanta as a celebratory send-off. The aircraft crashed into a densely wooded area near Dawsonville in Dawson County shortly after take-off. Dave and the helicopter pilot were killed in the crash. Jessni survived and is currently recovering in hospital. Hrishikesh Koloth Dies in Canada: Indian-Origin MMA Fighter Killed in Rare Bear Attack in Saskatchewan.

A Pilot Who Raised the Alarm

What makes the tragedy even more heartbreaking is that Dave, himself a trained pilot, had flagged serious concerns about the weather before the flight took off. His father, George Fiji, revealed that his son had warned about dangerous flying conditions.

"Since my son was a pilot, he told the pilot that there is zero visibility, and when there is zero visibility like this, we never fly," George said, speaking to the media. Indian-Origin Man Dies in Australia: 42-Year-Old Gaurav Kundi Dies Days After Police Allegedly Knelt on His Neck During Attempted Arrest.

Despite Dave's concerns, the flight proceeded after the pilot reportedly assured the couple that flying at a higher altitude could help avoid visibility issues.

A Father's Grief

George Fiji recalled the joy on his son's face on his wedding day. "My son was so happy. I was just standing there watching my son. He looked so handsome," he said.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched a formal investigation into the crash to determine its exact cause.

Dave Fiji's death has left a family, a community, and a new bride mourning a life full of promise, cut short on what should have been the happiest night of his life.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).