Indian-Origin Man Dies in Australia: 42-Year-Old Gaurav Kundi Dies Days After Police Allegedly Knelt on His Neck During Attempted Arrest

Melbourne, June 15: A 42-year-old Indian-origin man has died days after an Australian police officer allegedly knelt on his neck during an attempted arrest, a media report said on Sunday. Gaurav Kundi, 42, from Modbury North in Adelaide, died surrounded by his family on Thursday after he was hospitalised for an “unrecoverable” brain injury, 7News Australia reported. Police attempted to arrest Kundi on Payneham Rd at Royston Park, alleging that it witnessed an “altercation” between him and a woman.

The video footage of the incident showed Kundi being forced by police while he and his wife, Amritpal Kaur, loudly protested. "I've done nothing wrong," Kundi shouted while Kaur filmed and cried out that the police were acting unfairly. Kundi was rushed to the hospital after his condition declined and he "became unresponsive" during the attempted arrest. Police said Kundi violently resisted the arrest and was intoxicated.