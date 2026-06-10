Air Canada Pilot Arrested for Allegedly Flying Over 900 Flights Without Proper Licence

A former Air Canada captain has been arrested in Canada after authorities alleged that he flew more than 900 domestic and international flights over nearly 17 years without holding the required top-level pilot licence.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario announced that 59-year-old Geoffrey Wall faces multiple charges, including fraud and the use of forged documents, following a four-month investigation. Investigators allege that Wall deceived both Air Canada and aviation regulators about his qualifications before retiring in 2025.

According to police, Wall possessed a valid commercial pilot licence but did not hold an Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL), the highest certification required to captain commercial passenger aircraft. Authorities claim he commanded more than 900 flights between 2009 and 2025 despite lacking the mandatory credential.

The accused has been charged with one count of fraud, two counts of uttering forged documents, three counts of possessing a counterfeit trademark, and one count of public mischief. British Airways Pilot Arrested for Allegedly Filming S*x Encounters With 16 Women, Sharing Videos Online.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah described the allegations as deeply concerning, saying the case raises serious questions about public trust and aviation safety.

Air Canada said passenger safety was never compromised, noting that all pilots undergo mandatory training and competency checks every six months, along with annual flight evaluations. The airline stated that Wall consistently met or exceeded operational standards and demonstrated the skills required to safely operate large aircraft. Who Was Dave Fiji? Indian-Origin Pilot Killed in Georgia Helicopter Crash Hours After Wedding.

The carrier added that it immediately removed Wall from active duty after discovering the issue and voluntarily reported the matter to Transport Canada. An internal audit found no other licensing irregularities among its pilots.

Aviation safety experts have described the case as exceptionally rare. While the allegations suggest a major breach of regulatory requirements, experts noted that the pilot had successfully completed recurrent training and competency assessments throughout his career. The investigation continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Al Jazeera English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).