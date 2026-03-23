New Delhi, March 23: A tragic aviation incident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport has taken a devastating turn, with the pilot and co-pilot of Air Canada Express flight AC8646 now confirmed dead following a collision with a Port Authority emergency vehicle.

The aircraft, operated by Jazz Airlines as Flight 646 from Montreal, reportedly struck a fire truck on runway 4 shortly after landing. The impact caused severe damage to the aircraft, leading to a fatal outcome for the flight crew. Air Canada Express Flight AC8646 Hits Fire Truck at LaGuardia Airport While Taxiing, 2 Dead (Watch Video).

Air Canada Express Flight AC8646 Collision

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: MULTIPLE CRITICAL PATIENTS AFTER AIR CANADA FLIGHT COLLIDES WITH VEHICLE WHILE LANDING AT LAGUARDIA AIRPORT. POSSIBLE FATALITIES. https://t.co/hZWimAuwe5 pic.twitter.com/62SUgxoUkA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

All 76 passengers onboard were safely evacuated onto the tarmac, with no reported passenger fatalities. However, emergency responders also suffered casualties. At least two Port Authority personnel were killed at the scene according to reports, while some others remain critically injured, according to initial reports.

Eyewitness visuals from the scene show the aircraft heavily damaged, with emergency teams rushing to secure the crash site and assist the injured. The collision is believed to have occurred as the emergency vehicle was crossing runway 04/22, raising serious concerns about runway coordination protocols. Delta Airlines Planes Collide on Runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, 1 Injured (Watch Video).

Following the crash, LaGuardia Airport was shut down overnight, and incoming flights were diverted as authorities launched a full-scale emergency response. A command post was established to manage rescue operations and begin a detailed investigation.

Officials are yet to confirm the exact cause of the accident, but early focus is likely to be on communication between air traffic control and ground vehicles.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over runway safety at one of the busiest airports in the United States.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Spectator Index), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).