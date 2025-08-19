Toronto, August 19: Thousands of Air Canada flights were cancelled over the past four days after more than 10,000 flight attendants walked off the job in the airline’s first major cabin crew strike in four decades. The strike, which disrupted travel for over 130,000 passengers daily, ended Tuesday, August 19, after the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) reached a tentative agreement.

Air Canada has warned that flight cancellations will continue over the next 7 to 10 days as it gradually restores full operations. The airline is offering affected customers options, including refunds, travel credits, or rebooking on other carriers. “The Union has just completed mediation with Air Canada/Air Canada Rouge. The strike has ended. We have a tentative agreement we will bring forward to you," the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) posted on Facebook. Air Canada Flight Lands With Broken Landing Gear At Halifax Airport As Parts of Plane Catches Fire, Flights Temporarily Suspended (Watch Video).

‘Strike Has Ended’: Canadian Union of Public Employees

The strike began early Saturday, August 16, after contract negotiations broke down. The union had demanded pay for ground duties such as boarding passengers, tasks for which cabin crew had not been previously compensated. While the terms of the tentative agreement have not been fully disclosed, the union stated that “unpaid work is over,” suggesting a breakthrough on this key issue. Canada Plane Crash: Toronto Airport Closes 2 Runways After Delta Airlines Flight 4819, Operated by Endeavor Air CRJ-900, Overturns During Landing (See Pic and Video).

Despite a Canada Industrial Relations Board ruling that declared the strike illegal and ordered staff back to work, CUPE initially defied the directive, further delaying the resumption of services. It wasn’t until late Monday, when the two sides resumed mediated talks in Toronto, that progress was made.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).