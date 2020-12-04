New Delhi, December 4: Akshata Murthy , daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and wife of British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been reported to be richer than Elizabeth II, the Queen of England. According to a report in the Guardian, Murthy owns GBP 480 Million worth of shares in her father's tech giant which is a GBP 100 Million more than the queen's wealth. Queen Elizabeth's personal wealth is around GBP 350 million. World News | Infosys Among UK Firms Accessing Rishi Sunak's Covid-19 Job Saving Scheme.

According to the Guardian's research, Murty and her family hold many other interests, including a GBP 900 Million-a-year joint venture with Amazon in India, "through an investment vehicle owned by Murty’s father." As per the Infosys annual report, Akshata Murty owns a 0.91 per cent holding in the group; that stake is currently worth GBP 430 Million. Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy’s Son-In-Law Is The New Finance Minister Of UK.

It has been reported that Murthy has an undisclosed stakes in six other UK firms and holdings apart from Infosys and Amazon India. Her husband, Rishi Sunak is already under fire owing to a UK law that demands the ministers to make all their personal and family's financial details public. However, Sunak's financial details disclosed that his wife, Akshat Murthy only owns of a small UK-based firm called Catamaran Ventures.

