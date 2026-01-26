Bengaluru, January 26: Months after multiple rounds of layoffs and controversial remarks by co-founder Narayana Murthy advocating a 70-hour workweek, Infosys has launched a new initiative that has sparked fresh debate among employees. The IT major has begun surveying staff to estimate electricity consumption linked to work-from-home arrangements, citing the need for more accurate environmental reporting.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Infosys has rolled out an internal survey for employees following its hybrid work model. Under this policy, staff are required to work from the office for at least 10 days each month, with the remaining days allowed remotely. As a significant portion of the workforce now operates from home for part of the month, the company believes its environmental footprint extends beyond office campuses.

In an internal email, Infosys explained that electricity consumed during work-from-home hours also contributes to its overall greenhouse gas emissions. Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka reportedly told employees that as hybrid work becomes a permanent feature, the company must update its emissions accounting methods to reflect energy use outside corporate facilities.

The survey reportedly asks employees to share details such as household electricity usage during work hours, the type of office-related appliances used at home, including laptops, external monitors and networking devices, and suggestions to improve energy efficiency. Infosys has described the exercise as simple, voluntary and focused solely on sustainability reporting, stressing that the data will be used for internal assessments, regulatory compliance and transparent disclosures to stakeholders.

Infosys says the move is part of its sustainability programme, which has been in place for over 15 years. Initially centred on reducing emissions at company campuses, the programme has gradually expanded to include indirect emissions from broader operations, including remote work.

While the company maintains that the initiative is environmentally driven, the timing, amid ongoing scrutiny of work culture and workforce policies, has ensured the move remains under close watch from employees and industry observers alike.

