Berlin, October 1: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has claimed President Vladimir Putin is behind his alleged poisoning. Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow in August. His team alleged Navalny was poisoned by a nerve agent on the direction of Kremlin. "I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I don't have any other versions of what happened", Navalny told Der Spiegel. Who Is Alexei Navalny? Profile of 'Poisoned' Russian Opposition Leader Known For Fierce Criticism of Vladimir Putin.

Last month, Germany said there is "unequivocal proof" that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. His team also shared a video, claiming Navalny was poisoned after he consumed water from bottles that were in his hotel room in Siberia. "It is precisely on the bottle from the Tomsk hotel room that a German laboratory found traces of Novichok," his team wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

What Happened to Alexei Navalny?

Alexei Navalny was onboard a Moscow-bound flight on August 20 when he collapsed. His plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, Siberia. He was initially treated at Omsk Emergency Hospital where doctors said no traces of poison were found in his blood and urine samples. Two days later, Navalny was airlifted to Berlin as his team did not trust the Russian authorities. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on September 3 said Navalny was a victim of attempted murder and the world would look to Russia for answers. His team says he was poisoned on President Vladimir Putin's orders. The Kremlin has dismissed the allegation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).