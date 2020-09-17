Berlin, September 17: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "poisoned" after he consumed water from bottles that were in his hotel room in Siberia, his team claimed on Instagram on Thursday. Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow last month. "Now we understand: It was done before he left his room to reach the airport," a post on his Instagram account says. Who Is Alexei Navalny? Profile of 'Poisoned' Russian Opposition Leader Known For Fierce Criticism of Vladimir Putin.
Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh had earlier claimed that he could have been poisoned, speculating that something might have been mixed with the tea he had at the Tomsk airport before boarding. CCTV footage from the airport, however, showed that he received the cup of tea from his aide Ilya Pakhomov, indicating none of those who prepared the beverage knew for whom it was made.
Earlier this week, Germany said there is "unequivocal proof" that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. Navalny's team on Thursday shared a video on his Instagram account showing his people collecting evidence from his hotel room in Siberia. Several empty water bottles can be seen in the video. "It is precisely on the bottle from the Tomsk hotel room that a German laboratory found traces of Novichok," his team said.
Откуда взялась злосчастная бутылка? Давайте объясним, откуда взялось то, про что нам непрерывно задают вопросы. Так называемая “бутылка с «Новичком»”, ну, а точнее, обычная пластиковая бутылка из-под воды, на которой потом в немецкой лаборатории обнаружили следы боевого отравляющего вещества. Это бутылка из номера в томской гостинице, где останавливался сам Навальный и вся наша съемочная группа. Перенесемся обратно в 20 августа. В этот день часть нашей команды улетела в Москву, часть осталась в Томске доделывать видео. В полете Алексей потерял сознание и начал задыхаться, самолёт экстренно сел. Почти сразу сотрудники ФБК, которые остались в Томске, узнали о случившемся. В этот момент была сделана единственно возможная вещь. Они вызвали адвоката, поднялись в номер, из которого только что выехал Навальный, и начали фиксировать, описывать и упаковывать все, что там нашли. В том числе, и бутылки из-под гостиничной воды. Как это происходило, вы можете посмотреть на этом видео. Никакой особой надежды что-то такое обнаружить не было. Но поскольку нам было абсолютно ясно, что Навальный не “слегка заболел”, не “перегрелся” и Рафаэлкой здесь не поможешь, было решено забрать все, что может хоть как-то гипотетически пригодиться, и передать это врачам в Германии. То, что дело расследовать в России не будут, тоже было достаточно очевидно. Так и вышло: прошел почти месяц, Россия так и не признала отравление Алексея. Спустя две недели именно на бутылке из томского номера немецкая лаборатория обнаружила следы «Новичка». А потом еще две лаборатории, которые брали анализы у Алексея, подтвердили, что Навальный был отравлен именно им. Теперь мы понимаем: это было сделано до того, как он покинул свой номер, чтобы поехать в аэропорт. Сегодня в 20.00 в передаче «Россия Будущего» на ютюб-канале Навальный LIVE Георгий Албуров @alburov расскажет подробности.
What Happened to Alexei Navalny?
Alexei Navalny was onboard a Moscow-bound flight on August 20 when he collapsed. His plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, Siberia. He was initially treated at Omsk Emergency Hospital where doctors said no traces of poison were found in his blood and urine samples. Two days later, Navalny was airlifted to Berlin as his team did not trust the Russian authorities. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on September 3 said Navalny was a victim of attempted murder and the world would look to Russia for answers. His team says he was poisoned on President Vladimir Putin's orders. The Kremlin has dismissed the allegation.
