New Delhi, March 21: Five boxes from India carrying antibiotic tablets amoxycillin and potassium clavulanate were seized at the UK's Heathrow Distribution Centre on Thursday. The medicines were "intended for use in companion animals," the UK’s Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) said in a statement. The package, which arrived from India, contained the medicines destined for a residential address in Lancashire and was "detained and subsequently seized", it added. Fake Antibiotic Drugs Racket Busted in Gujarat, Tablets Meant for Serious Ailments Turn Out To Be Choona

The agency said that the medicines did not carry any certification and had no permit for import. "5 boxes (each containing 100 tablets) of amoxycillin and potassium clavulanate tablets (Finecure Pharmaceuticals)", were seized, the statement said. "The product listed is not authorised for use in GB (Great Britain) or NI (Northern Ireland) and was not accompanied by any relevant certification to permit their import," it added. Global Ayurveda Festival 2023: Antibiotic Resistance Kills Millions in India, One Child Dies Every Nine Minutes Due to Illnesses Caused by Antibiotics

The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013, the agency said.

