Mumbai, January 31: In a shocking incident that took place in Australia, a crocodile egg collector was allegedly attacked by a crocodile. The incident took place when the 29-year-old man man was collecting eggs along Daly River in South of Darwin.

After being attacked by the reptile, the man was immediately rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical. As per a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the man suffered serious leg injuries in the brutal attack. Later, the man was airlifted by a private helicopter for further treatment. Dog Attack: UK Woman Takes 8 Pet Dogs for Walking, One of Them Attacks and Kills Her.

Local police said that the man managed to free himself from the jaws of the reptile. Northern Territory Police said the man's injuries were not life-threatening and he was undergoing an emergency surgery. An official from Northern Territory Health said that the victim's condition deteriorated and he was in a critical state.

Reports suggest that the man, who is an egg collector was employed to harvest eggs. In 2018, Australia made collection of eggs legal under commercial wildlife harvesting licence however, it was subject to strict requirements. Man Uses Frying Pan to Ward Off Angry Crocodile At Northern Territory Pub in Australia; Watch Viral Video.

Reports also said that egg collectors can earn up to $30 AUD an egg while the can go on to earn $1,800 from a single nest of at least 60 eggs. The eggs are sent to crocodile farms, where they are harvested before being killed in order to make luxury leather products from crocodile's skin. The NT WorkSafe has began an investigating into the incident.

