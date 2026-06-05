Australia Seizes 100,000 Illegal Exotic Cockroaches Worth USD 143,000 in Largest Invertebrate Bust

Australian authorities have seized more than 100,000 illegal exotic cockroaches from a commercial breeder in New South Wales in what officials describe as the country's largest-ever seizure of illegal exotic invertebrates.

The operation was carried out in Bathurst, about 200 kilometres west of Sydney, where authorities confiscated Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches valued at approximately AUD 200,000, equivalent to around USD 143,000. Both species are prohibited in Australia and cannot be legally imported, kept, bred or sold.

Officials from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) warned that the illegal insects pose significant biosecurity risks, including the potential spread of disease and threats to native wildlife and agricultural ecosystems. NIH Researchers Charged With Smuggling Monkeypox Vials Into US on Commercial Flight.

Authorities said the cockroaches were allegedly being bred and sold as food for pet reptiles. The seized insects will be euthanised and disposed of in accordance with biosecurity regulations. Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Marinera in North Atlantic, Calls It ‘Gross Violation’ of Maritime Law.

"We're seeing illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches and we're putting pet businesses and pet owners on notice," a DCCEEW spokesperson said, warning that anyone found possessing, breeding or trading the prohibited species could face penalties under federal law.

Officials also advised reptile owners who use dubia roaches as feeder insects to switch to legal alternatives such as crickets and wood roaches.

Madagascar hissing cockroaches, among the largest cockroach species in the world, can grow to the size of a human palm and are known for producing a distinctive hissing sound. Local snake catcher Stefanie Lesser told Australian media that the insects are often sold online because their larger size makes them a cost-effective food source for reptiles.

The seizure highlights Australia's ongoing efforts to protect its unique environment and prevent the introduction of invasive species that could disrupt local ecosystems.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).